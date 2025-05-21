Two accused of helping Orleans Parish jail escapees arrested

NEW ORLEANS - Two people accused of helping inmates who escaped the Orleans Justice Center have been arrested and booked on a felony charge.

Louisiana State Police said 32-year-old Cortnie Harris of New Orleans and 38-year-old Corvanntay Baptiste of Slidell were booked for one count each for being an accessory after the fact.

LSP said Harris helped two inmates who are still on the run. They say she contacted one of them before the escape and then afterward transported two of them to multiple places in New Orleans.

Troopers said Baptiste was in contact with re-captured inmate Corey Boyd and helped feed him while he was in hiding.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five escapees have been caught and five are still on the lam.