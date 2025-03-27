77°
Latest Weather Blog
Two 15-year-olds jailed in fatal shooting on Monroe Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two 15-year-olds were arrested for murder after a shooting that killed one person and injured another Sunday on Monroe Avenue.
Jalen Lee, 22, and an unnamed 21-year-old female were shot around 4:39 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block on Monroe Avenue; Lee died while the other person was critically injured.
Trending News
The two juveniles were booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. One of the arrestees had a criminal history of armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Jag-A-Thon to raise money for Southern University student athletes
-
Officials say one person in critical condition after head-on collision with school...
-
Council approves agreement to allow The Bridge Center of Hope to start...
-
Louisiana officials mourn death of longtime U.S. senator J. Bennett Johnston
-
Three arrested in Baton Rouge drug bust; fentanyl, guns and money seized
Sports Video
-
Four LSU gymnasts take home All-SEC honors
-
Will Campbell sets the record straight to NFL scouts at LSU Pro...
-
LSU softball uses six-run fourth inning to beat Ragin' Cajuns after trailing...
-
LSU baseball dominates UL-Lafayette
-
NCAA TOURNAMENT: LSU dominates FSU in second half to advance to Sweet...