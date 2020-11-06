Latest Weather Blog
Twitter permanently suspends Steve Bannon's account for 'glorifying violence'
According to CNN, Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon on Thursday due to video from his account suggesting the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
The comments were not only shared on Twitter, but also on his Facebook and YouTube accounts by way of a video.
In the video, Bannon claimed President Trump had won reelection and said that he should fire both Fauci and Wray.
He then said if he were in the President's position, he'd take it a step further and stated: "I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone."
The comments came during a livestream of Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" online show.
The video was live on Bannon's Facebook page for about 10 hours, Thursday and had been viewed almost 200,000 times before Facebook removed it, citing its violence and incitement policies.
YouTube also removed the video for violating its policy against "inciting violence."
Twitter, likewise, stated it had permanently suspended the account of Bannon's "War Room" podcast for glorifying violence.
Bannon, a 66-year-old businessman and former executive chairman of Breitbart News, served as the White House's chief strategist during the first seven months of President Trump's term.
The Virginia native's employment with the White House ended on August 18, 2017.
