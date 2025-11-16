Turnovers doom Southern in ninth straight loss

BATON ROUGE - A familiar formula sank Southern's chances of breaking an eight-game losing streak on Saturday.

The Jaguars turned the ball over three times in Saturday's 35-30 loss at home to Texas Southern. Southern now has 17 turnovers this season and has a -9 turnover margin.

The Jaguars, 1-10, will finish the season on November 29 against Grambling in the Bayou Classic at the Superdome. Southern finishes 2025 without a win at home.