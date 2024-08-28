Latest Weather Blog
Tune in to WBRZ, WBRZ Plus throughout the weekend for coverage of LSU season opener in Las Vegas
BATON ROUGE — As LSU prepares to kick off its season in Las Vegas this weekend, stay tuned to WBRZ throughout the rest of the week to stay up to date with Tiger football starting Thursday night.
WBRZ's Sports Team will air an LSU season preview special on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Channel 2 and WBRZ+.
On Saturday mornings starting this weekend, WBRZ's college football-centered coverage begins at 10 a.m. This week, WBRZ's 6 p.m. newscast will air exclusively on WBRZ+, with Channel 2 airing the University of Miami at the University of Florida game.
Before LSU faces off against the University of Southern California, tune in to Channel 2 or WBRZ+ at 5:30 p.m. for a Sunday Game Preview show before kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ.
Trending News
Stay tuned after the game for a special newscast at 10 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man found shot to death in Maringouin home
-
I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette closed for hours after 18-wheelers get 'tied...
-
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day
-
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries
-
First season of Prairieville Highschool football starts tomorrow