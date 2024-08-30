76°
Latest Weather Blog
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
NEW ORLEANS - Week one of the college football season started with an in-state matchup in Louisiana as Tulane defeated Southeastern 52-0.
Tulane started quarterback Darian Mensah over Oregon transfer Ty Thompson. Mensah went 10 for 12 on passing attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Southeastern finished 3-8 last season at the FCS level in 2024. Tulane went 11-3, but saw coach Willie Fritz leave for Houston. Jon Sumrall is the new Tulane coach.
Trending News
Tulane, an FBS school, was a 27.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Domestic violence survivor shares her story in hopes of finding the man...
-
Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
Sports Video
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener
-
Southern football preparing for week one matchup against McNeese St.
-
Experienced coaching staff could lead Southern football to new heights
-
Saints prepare to make roster cuts as preseason winds down