Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup

NEW ORLEANS - Week one of the college football season started with an in-state matchup in Louisiana as Tulane defeated Southeastern 52-0.

Tulane started quarterback Darian Mensah over Oregon transfer Ty Thompson. Mensah went 10 for 12 on passing attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Southeastern finished 3-8 last season at the FCS level in 2024. Tulane went 11-3, but saw coach Willie Fritz leave for Houston. Jon Sumrall is the new Tulane coach.

Tulane, an FBS school, was a 27.5-point favorite in the game, according to FanDuel.