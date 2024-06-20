Tuesday shooting on North 29th stemmed from family disagreement

BATON ROUGE - A non-fatal shooting on Tuesday stemmed from a family disagreement, according to an affidavit.

Daryl Dwayne Morris Jr., 21, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities after shooting his cousin.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Morris had been staying at the residence when the victim woke up Morris and told him they needed to clean. Morris then pulled a black handgun, pointed it to the victim's face and said "You play, I'm gone shoot you." The victim then slapped the gun from in front of his face, when he was immediately shot in the wrist and abdomen.

Morris then said "What you think was gone happen?", then ran out of the house. The victim crawled to his bedroom, got in his bed, and was unable to call for assistance. His mother called the police after discovering he had been shot.