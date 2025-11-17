Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday procession planned for fallen Ascension Parish Deputy Josh Dunaway
GONZALES - On Tuesday, fallen Deputy Josh Dunaway will be escorted from Jefferson Parish to a Gonzales funeral home.
The Gonzales Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office will be escorting Dunaway, 40, between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The public is invited to line the streets along the following route:
- Northbound on Airline Highway (US-61) into Gonzales
- Left turn onto Cornerview Road, passing the Gonzales Police Department
- Right turn onto Burnside Avenue (LA-44)
- Proceed to Airline Highway
- Left turn onto Airline Highway, continuing northbound
- Passing APSO District 2
- Arrival at Ourso Funeral Home
Law enforcement said the escort is an official police escort, and that members of the public may not join it but are asked to line the streets.
Dunaway was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on Nov. 14.
