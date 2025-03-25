Tuesday PM Forecast: warmth continues ahead of Friday evening rainmaker

Baton Rouge is in for a mostly quiet weather pattern through the end of the workweek, with warm temperatures and limited rain chances. However, by late Friday, a system moving in from Texas will bring showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, Tomorrow & Thursday: Low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s beneath mostly clear skies. Some areas may experience patchy fog in the early morning, so be prepared for reduced visibility in spots on the early commute. Wednesday looks a lot like Tuesday—warm, with highs in the mid-80s along with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak, “backdoor” cold front will slip in from the northeast and could stir up a spotty shower, but less than 10% of the area is expected to pick up rain. The trend of warm weather continues into Thursday, with an increase in clouds.

Up Next: The forecast gets a little more tricky and the weather pattern a little more unsettled as we approach the weekend. Friday, a stronger storm system will approach, bringing thicker clouds and a batch of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. There are even signs some of the rain could be heavy. Outdoor activities could be challenged during this period. That batch of rain may linger on Saturday morning.

For the bulk of the weekend, the Capital Area will be in a seasonably warm and muggy air mass with a cold front well to the northwest. With no trigger to set off showers and thunderstorms, a lot of the daylight hours are expected to be dry, however, daytime warming could pop some isolated activity. Finally, that cold front will push into the region late Sunday into Monday and could produce a more organized round of showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast early next week calls for ongoing mild temperatures and spotty showers and thunderstorms. However, that will strictly depend on whether the front stalls or makes a clean swipe through Louisiana and Mississippi.

