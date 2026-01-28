54°
Latest Weather Blog
FMOL Health announces that it will be increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour
BATON ROUGE — Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health says it will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour in all of its hospitals, clinics and other locations.
FMOL Health is also adjusting the compensation rate systemwide in an "ongoing commitment to meaningfully invest in its team members."
Trending News
"Thanks to a strong financial position, we are able to make investments back into our health system and more importantly, directly to the team members responsible for our continued success," FMOL Health president and CEO E.J. Kuiper said in a statement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Republican state representative, multiple democrats join race for District 5 Congressional seat
-
Councilman Cleve Dunn indicted on bribery, money laundering charges in connection to...
-
Audubon Zoo welcomes five new capybara pups
-
Tulane graduate, Sabine Parish native among six killed in Maine private jet...
-
Eleven EBR Parish Schools recognized as National Merit Award winners
Sports Video
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday
-
LSU gymnastics posts highest score of the season in home opening win...