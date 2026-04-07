Tuesday PM Forecast: warm afternoons ahead with spotty showers mid-week

A stretch of typical spring weather is ahead as we will trade chilly mornings for warm afternoons. While a few stray showers may pop up mid-week, no washouts are expected, and some spots could miss rain altogether.

Rest of the Week: warmer, low-end rain chances

Weekend: warm and muggy, most neighborhoods stay dry

Next Week: still quiet

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a mostly clear and comfortable night with lows in the mid 50s. You might still want a light jacket for a few hours either side of dawn, but it will quickly become unnecessary by mid-morning. On Wednesday, the wind will shift out of the southeast and begin pulling in moisture from the Gulf. This will set up a feed of more muggy air that will increase our cloud cover and bring a chance for a spotty shower. It will also get a bit breezy, with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times—just enough to nudge around trash cans and patio furniture. Still, look for a good bit of sun to mix in with highs in the upper 70s.

Up Next: Some isolated showers will remain possible on Thursday and Friday, but coverage will trail off into the weekend. By Saturday, a large ridge of high pressure will settle over the region. This feature in the atmosphere will serve as a lid that prevents significant development of showers and thunderstorms, despite the added humidity we will be feeling. As far as temperatures go, Thursday through the weekend, highs will be in the mid-80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The generally benign weather pattern will continue into early next week.

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– Josh

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