Tuesday PM Forecast: Unseasonably warm this week, rain chances by the weekend

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70's through the end of the week. As we get into the weekend, stormy weather could return.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few high clouds will move into the area tonight after clear skies today. Lows will get down into the mid 40's. Expect a mix of sun and high clouds tomorrow. Highs will be unseasonably warm, in the mid 70's. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Up Next: Clouds will increase in coverage late Wednesday and into the overnight hours. This will bump those lows up into the 50's. Skies will be cloudy on Thursday. Even with the clouds, warm air moving into the region will allow highs to get into the mid to upper 70's. There will also be the possibility of some very light spotty showers. Friday will be very similar weather wise to Thursday. Rain chances start to go up as we get into the weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, but the majority of the action will stay north of the area. This is still something to pay attention to for outdoor plans, because these storms could contain lightning. The best chance for rain over the weekend will fall on Sunday. This is when we will have the best moisture, and lift in the atmosphere. Once again, lightning will be possible. There starts to be some uncertainty on Monday. Some data shows most of the activity gone by the morning. Other data shows some rain lasting throughout the day. This is something we will be monitoring closely, so stick with the Storm Station for any updates. Confidence is actually higher for Tuesday. Most rain will be moving out, and skies should be clearing.

--Balin