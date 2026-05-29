Friday AM forecast: Heating up this weekend

Hotter weather is returning this weekend as rain chances begin backing off. A few afternoon storms will still be possible each day, but the bigger story will quickly become rising heat and humidity with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

Today and tonight: Friday will feature a more typical early summer weather pattern across Baton Rouge and surrounding communities. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are still expected, but coverage will be noticeably lower compared to the widespread downpours seen earlier this week. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 with muggy conditions sticking around through tonight. Overnight lows will only fall into the lower 70s.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: The weekend forecast continues trending hotter with only spotty afternoon storms remaining in the picture Saturday through Monday. Rain chances will stay closer to what is typical for late May and early June, with storms mainly driven by daytime heating and sea breeze boundaries. As sunshine becomes more common, highs will push into the lower 90s by Sunday and Monday across much of the Capital Region. Combined with the humidity, heat index values could approach or slightly exceed 100 degrees during the hottest part of the afternoon.

What to look out for: The main concern heading into the weekend will be the heat. After several cooler and rainy days, the combination of increasing sunshine, temperatures near 90, and high humidity could lead to heat stress for anyone spending extended time outdoors during the afternoon hours.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.