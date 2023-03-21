Tuesday PM Forecast: thermometers on the way up

The fast turnaround in temperatures is underway. Readings will be above average through the end of the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few clouds will stay mixed into skies overnight. With a southeast wind of 5-10mph, much higher dew point temperatures will lead to low temperatures bottoming out in the mid 50s. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and a 25 degree move on thermometers with afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s.

Up Next: Warming will be the story through Friday with morning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 80s. Later Friday, a frontal system will push into the area with a round of showers and thunderstorms.

Four days away, the details are still coming together but this system will need to be monitored for the chance of severe thunderstorms and/or heavy rain. At this time, the most favorable ingredients for severe weather look to set up well north of I-12, and possibly north of the entire viewing area. Evening timing continues to put focus on end of week outdoor activities such as the opening of SEC Baseball at Alex Box Stadium. On the other side of the front, very little change in temperatures is expected, with thermometers and humidity barely lower for the beginning of the weekend. The chance for showers will return Sunday, but a washout is not currently expected.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.