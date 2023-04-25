Tuesday PM Forecast: increasing rain chances

Both temperatures and rain chances are trending higher. There have been some notable changes to the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Once again, skies will have clouds mixed in overnight. Low temperatures will settle in the low 60s. A warm front will start to lift north through the area on Wednesday. With that, winds will shift to the east and southeast at 5-10mph. This influx of moisture, plus the lifting created by the front, will help instigate isolated showers with the daytime warming. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Up Next: A trailing cold front will move toward the area on Thursday. While there is confidence in at least scattered showers and thunderstorms, the exact timing and nature of the storms (line, individual cells) is not as clear. As of now, the first half of the day is the favored time period, and that may be narrowed to a tighter window as we get closer. Additionally, ingredients are coming together that suggest any storms will be capable of hail and gusty wind. In fact, the potential for large hail appears quite a bit higher than usual for the Gulf Coast. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a Level 1 “Marginal Risk” for severe weather meaning that spotty severe thunderstorms are expected. It would not be surprising to see that risk level increase. On the other side of the front, briefly drier conditions are expected to end the workweek with eyes on another frontal system Saturday.

