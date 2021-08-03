Tuesday Morning Forecast: Clear and dry conditions start tomorrow

One more rainy day before dry skies and low humidity.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The boundary that caused showers and storms yesterday will be back today to spark up activity by the late morning. The majority of the area will see rain today. Heavy downpours will once again be a concern, look out for street and poor drainage flooding. Between the showers, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. This boundary is expected to pass to the south tonight and humidity will be slightly lower for the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: The humidity is set to drop for Wednesday and Thursday. The available moisture will be low which means rain coverage will be near zero both days. Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s in the afternoon. The regular summertime humidity will make its way back in on Friday and a few isolated showers will be around, but it will be mostly dry. Showers will be more numerous on Saturday and Sunday, though neither day will be a total washout. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A disturbance near the coast of western Africa is expected to drift north and has a low chance of development. Right now, this is not forecast to impact the US. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching it around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

