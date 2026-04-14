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Tuesday Health Report: Weight loss drugs increase fracture risk for women due to muscle loss, researchers say
Bariatric surgery and GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are the two most effective ways to shed pounds.
A recent JAMA study shows both methods dramatically cut body fat with only moderate loss of muscle and other lean mass. However, women seem to lose significantly more lean body mass compared to men.
This places them at increased risk for injuries like falls and fractures and early death.
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The study authors concluded that women who take medication to lose weight should pay special attention to building and maintaining muscle mass and bone strength. The CDC recommends doing this by prioritizing protein intake at every meal and strength training at least twice a week.
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