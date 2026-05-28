EBRSO corporal fired after federal indictment; allegedly failed to stop deputies assaulting inmate

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office fired a corporal who was federally indicted for allegedly failing to intervene while deputies assaulted an inmate.

WBRZ reported Wednesday that Christian Morris was indicted for deprivation of rights under color of law. Documents say Morris deprived an inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

EBRSO confirmed that Morris was fired Wednesday after it was made aware of the indictment, and that he was on leave before his termination.

He had worked for the sheriff's office since July 2017.