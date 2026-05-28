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Another Georgia resident arrested in bail bond scheme targeting Louisianians, deputies say
FRANKLIN — Deputies arrested a second Georgia resident for her alleged role in scamming Louisianians through phone calls, posing as a fake law enforcement officer and telling victims their loved ones had been arrested.
Decharia Keiasha Charmea Johnson, 24, of Woodbury, Georgia, was booked Wednesday into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on charges of bank fraud and attempted theft.
Johnson is accused of working with Donovan Kobie Baptiste, who was arrested in April, to steal money from St. Mary Parish residents.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Baptiste would call people and pretend to be "Sergeant Michael Thomas" with SMPSO. He allegedly used accurate names, birthdays and even addresses to make the scheme more convincing.
He allegedly told victims that a family member had been arrested and needed to post a $7,000 bond to be released. At that point, deputies say, Baptiste would transfer the victim to Johnson, who pretended to be a bail bondsman.
Johnson allegedly then told the victim to send a $700 down payment through CashApp, PayPal or Apple Pay.
SMPSO said a victim became suspicious and reported the scam, and deputies tracked the phone calls to Baptiste and Johnson in Georgia.
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Johnson is being held in St. Mary Parish on a $300,000 bond. Baptiste was previously released from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies said the case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected.
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