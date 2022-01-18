Tuesday AM Forecast: Warmer this afternoon, rain chances going up on Wednesday

TODAY & TONIGHT

After a cold start this morning, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine.

Winds will turn more southerly today, really pumping up the moisture content. Those southerly winds will also keep us from cooling too much overnight, with most staying in the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front is set to move through late Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front and push through all of south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with the main concern being gusty winds. A brief tornado can't be entirely ruled out either.

After the front moves through, temperatures will drop quickly through the day Thursday. We will reach a high temperature in the low 50s in the morning, falling into the 30s by Thursday afternoon.

The next concern is what lingering precipitation will there be once the front rolls through. Forecast models are not in exact agreement at the moment, but there is potential for overriding moisture behind the main cold front, and with cold air already in place there will be a window of opportunity for some wintry precipitation on Friday. This is a low confidence forecast right now, so make sure you continue to check back for updates through the week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.