Tuesday AM Forecast: Staying dry and turning cool to ring in the New Year!

Cool air arrives just in time for 2025 thanks to a cold front that will move through today. Bring extra layers to your New Year's Eve celebrations.

New Year's Eve: Tuesday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the mid-60s under partly clouds skies. A few areas of patchy fog may also develop early Tuesday morning ahead of a cold front passage through the state later in the day. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon and temperatures in the low-70s. By sunset, the cooler air behind the front will begin to move in and temperatures will quickly cool off.

As many are ringing in 2025 tonight, temperatures will have dipped into the upper-40s by midnight around the Capital Area. It is advised to bring extra layers to outdoor NYE Celebrations.

New Year's Day: The new year will start off seasonably cool, with temperatures in the mornings near 40 degrees and and afternoon high struggling to warm past 60 degrees despite plenty of sunshine.

Up Next: The rest of the week will also feature highs in the 60s with a mixture of 30s and 40s for lows. Rain chances will remain minimal, aside from the possibility of isolated showers Thursday night. This will occur in response to a front setting up along the coast. That front will stall offshore for a few days before lifting north over the weekend. That will open the door for another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, into Monday. While the timing on that is iffy, rain is likely at some point during that timeframe. And behind that storm system, it gets much chillier.

There is a convincing signal for some really cold air, the coldest of the season, to push into the region by the middle of next week. The first hard freeze of the season is not out of the question. It is too early for specifics beyond that, but below-average temperatures looks to be a given for the middle of the month.

- Emma Kate C.