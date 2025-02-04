Tuesday AM Forecast: Morning fog and unseasonably warm weather continues

The near-record heat continues all week with no major rainmaker expected. Keep eyes peeled for low visibilities on morning commutes thanks to fog.

Today & Tonight: Patchy areas of dense fog will be possible Tuesday morning, especially during the 7 o'clock hour. By mid-morning, fog should burn off although skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures that began in the 60s will turn unseasonably warm this afternoon. Highs will climb back into the low 80s, getting close to some records. Overnight, expect more of the same. Temperatures will fall into the low-60s with another opportunity to see fog develop early Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Each morning this week will feature the same chance for fog, some days seeing thicker and more widespread amounts than others. By the afternoon hours, a mix of sun and clouds will bring highs near-record levels, into the low 80s. Rain chances remain slim to none, besides a rouge shower during afternoon hours. Into the next workweek, a cold front with origins in the Pacific could bring a slight cool down to the region. Temperatures behind this front will likely remain a few degrees above average for February and rain chances with this system appear to be minimal.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.