Tuesday AM Forecast: Mainly dry mornings with popping afternoon storms through the weekend

Scattered afternoon storms will be the trend through the next week. Aside from showers, expect warm and humid conditions to continue.

Today & Tonight: Only a few will see spotty showers during the Tuesday morning commute. Conditions for most will be warm, muggy and mostly cloudy. A few peaks of sunshine early will help warm temperatures into the upper-80s for highs today. Throughout Tuesday afternoon, scattered to numerous showers thunderstorms will develop and pass through southeast Louisiana. Heavy downpours, lots of lightning, and high wind gusts are possible within any of these storms. Around 70% of the WBRZ coverage area is expected to see measurable rain today. Overnight, showers will shutdown and temperatures will fall into the middle-70s around the Capital Area.

Up Next: With a frontal boundary nearby and plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, daily rounds of storms will continue through the end of the week. Although there might be some day-to-day variability in the number of storms, scattered pop-up storms will remain possible. The severe weather potential should diminish midweek onward but heavy downpours and a few gusty storms remain possible each day. Even will cooling showers around, high heat and humidity will continue, resulting in feels-like conditions in the 90s each day. A shifting upper-air pattern will slightly reduce rain chances over Father’s Day Weekend. Nevertheless, there will be enough moisture to support typical summertime pop-up afternoon storms.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.