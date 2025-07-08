Tuesday AM Forecast: Isolated storms today, Increased coverage for second half of week

Tuesday will be hot and partly sunny, with only isolated storms expected. A more active storm pattern may return by Thursday, but heat and humidity stick around all week.

Today & Tonight: Tuesday will be hot, with highs near 93° in Baton Rouge under partly sunny skies. Less radar activity is expected throughout the region today thanks to slightly drier air in the upper atmosphere, although isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Around 30% of the WBRZ Storm Station forecast area is expected to see rain this afternoon. Skies will clear overnight as temps drop into the 70s.

Up Next: Scattered storms will continue across southern Louisiana for the foreseeable future, fueled by heat, humidity, and sunshine. Storm coverage may vary each day, but any that form could bring frequent lightning—so stay weather-aware. Thursday may see more storms due to a disturbance and extra tropical moisture. Outside of the rain, expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the next seven days for the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean.

— Emma Kate C.

