Tuesday AM forecast: Hot summer temperatures continue

Heat index values will climb as high as 110 degrees this afternoon, and hot temperatures are expected to last all week.

Today and tonight: The main weather story today will be the heat. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s, but humidity will make it feel much hotter. Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees are expected, and a Heat Advisory remains in effect for areas around Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas through this evening.





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Most of the Baton Rouge area and points south will stay mostly dry and very hot. Farther north, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a weakening frontal boundary stretching from northern Louisiana into southern Mississippi. Tonight, any storms will gradually weaken after sunset with warm and muggy conditions continuing overnight.

Up Next: Heat remains the dominant weather concern through at least Tuesday. By Wednesday, storm chances will increase slightly, especially north of the interstates, as a frontal boundary sags farther south. Later this week, the pattern settles into a more typical summertime setup with hot afternoons, humid conditions, and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Tropics: The tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone formation anywhere across the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean, or Gulf during the next seven days.

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– Dave

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