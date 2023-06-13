Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat on repeat this week means plenty of pool days ahead
Heat on repeat for the next couple of days.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Tuesday morning is starting off warm and humid. A thin layer of cloud cover is across the area, but clouds will begin to move out as the sunrises. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s today, but heat index values have the potential to climb from 103-107° across the area. Not tracking any major rain in the forecast this afternoon. There could be a spotty shower, but less than 10% of the viewing area will see rain. Overnight there will not be much relief from the heat as we start Wednesday in the mid-70s.
Up Next: We are watching for more heat in your workweek forecast. You will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the mid-70s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. We could see a string of heat advisories later in the week. The pattern is beginning to change up this week, with more HEAT in the afternoon and less rain. We will not be completely dry for the next 7-days, but spotty showers do not make a return until later in the workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
