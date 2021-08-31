Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory out for 100 degree heat index

A few leftover showers will be in the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/FWhS8eEMya — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 31, 2021

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 10am though 5pm. The heat index will max out around 100, but since so many will not have the opportunity to cool down this heat can be dangerous. Take it slow while working outside and drink plenty of water. A leftover rain band is working its way from the northwest to the south east and this may lead to some heavy downpours in the morning and afternoon especially for areas south of I-10. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Left over moisture will be around to spark up showers on Wednesday. These showers will be tropical in nature, capable of a heavy downpour. Locations south if I-10 are most likely to see rain. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index scratching 100. A heat advisory may be reissued to encourage all to exercise caution in the heat even though we have had hotter days this year. Looking ahead to Thursday, showers will be scarcer and by the end of the day things will dry out. Showers will subside, humidity will drop, and temperatures will drop into the low 70s and upper 60s. These same dry conditions will continue through the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

While we were tracking Ida, Tropical Storm Julian came and went in the Atlantic. Right now, Tropical Storm Kate is out in the central Atlantic and will stay there. This is completely a fish storm. There is a well organized low pressure off the coast of Africa. It has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. Right now, this system is only 200 miles off the coast of Africa, meaning it is very far away. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

