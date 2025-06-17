Tuesday AM Forecast: Few more rounds of thunderstorms before heat dome takes over

Prepare for a few more rounds of storms before the typical Louisiana summertime heat returns in full force over the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Once the sun rises on Tuesday, storms will begin popping up across the Capital Area. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will support numerous thunderstorms throughout the day. Isolated showers and storms will move through during the morning hours, with scattered activity possible this afternoon. Between showers and thunderstorms, look for periods of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 80s with a sticky feel in the air. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Expect typical summer weather in the second half of the week: warm, dry mornings with plenty of sun and highs in the low 90s. A few isolated afternoon thunderstorms may pop up for a brief cool-down.

By Friday and into the weekend, storms will be less common as high pressure builds. With fewer clouds and less rain, temperatures will rise into the mid-90s. Combined with Louisiana’s humidity, it will feel like over 100° in the afternoons.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.