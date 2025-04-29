Tuesday AM Forecast: Above-average temps continue, Front brings late week changes

Temperatures continue to flirt with the 90 degree mark each afternoon before rain chances return to end the week.

Today & Tonight: Besides a few patchy areas of fog around sunrise Tuesday morning, conditions will start off muggy and mild in the upper-60s. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a high temperature that will near 90 degrees in Baton Rouge. Another steamy day is expected with no rain to help cool the area off. Winds will slightly pick up to around 10-15 mph out of the south. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will hold lows in the upper-60s.

Up Next: Wednesday will stay warm with hardly any chance of rain but a few additional clouds around. But by Thursday, conditions will begin to shift. It'll still be warm, with highs in the upper 80s, but we could see a few showers or thunderstorms later in the day, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. The late week rain chances arrive ahead of a front moving in from the northwest. The exact timing of the front will impact rain coverage and amounts on Friday, but the day itself looks to be a bit more active. Rain coverage jumps to around 60%, and some of the storms could be on the stronger side, with gusty winds possible. It’ll be a few degrees cooler Friday afternoon because of the clouds, but still warm and definitely humid.

This Weekend: If the front that is set to bring the storms on Friday clears southern Louisiana early Saturday morning, the weekend will be largely dry and we could get a short-lived break from the humidity. If the front instead stalls near the Capital Area, rain chances could linger into the day on Saturday and humidity will remain - these details will be sorted our over the next few days. Regardless of the front, temperatures over the weekend will hold steady in the middle 80s each afternoon.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.6 feet is expected on Wednesday. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flooding is already occurring. A crest at 42.4 feet is expected on Thursday. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 11.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 31 feet is expected Thursday morning. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.8 feet is expected on Thursday. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage is at 6 feet and as of Sunday evening the river levels sat around 6.1 feet. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on Saturday May 3rd. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville. It will fall below flood stage on Sunday May 11th.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.