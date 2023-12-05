Tuesday AM Forecast: A weak cold front will deliver a mid-week cooldown

Despite a chilly start, things will warm up nicely on Tuesday afternoon. However, a weak cold front will send temperatures falling by mid-week. An even stronger cold front arrives over the weekend, which could bring storms back to the capital region.

Today & Tonight: If you remember the thin veil of high clouds that we’ve had on Monday, we’ll see more of the same on Tuesday. It’ll be one of those days where you’ll want the jackets to start but can shed that layer by afternoon. We’ll see temperatures climbing into the upper-60s and perhaps 70° in a few spots. On Tuesday night, a weak cold front will pass through the region. There will not be enough moisture to work with, so it will be a dry passage. Temperatures will fall into the lower-40s along with a slight northerly breeze. While frost may be tough to achieve in the capital city, there may be a few areas of patchy frost along/north of I-12.

Up Next: We’ll feel the effect of the cold front passage on Wednesday afternoon. It should be a cooler day with highs in the low-60s. However, our chilliest morning arrives on Thursday morning. Lows will end up in the mid-30s in Baton Rouge. Areas of frost may be a better bet then, especially outside of the city and north of the interstate. Temperatures will gradually rebound through the rest of the week.

Our warmest day will be on Saturday in anticipation of our next cold front. This cold front will be stronger and could bring showers and storms along with it. In fact, a few storms could be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all of central and northern Louisiana as a region to watch for a severe weather on Saturday. This zone does include the northwestern fringes of the WBRZ coverage area. While Baton Rouge is not included for now, this will be a threat to monitor closely in the coming days. Rest assured, the Storm Station will have you covered regardless of how things pan out.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.