Trump to hold campaign rally Thursday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will be in the Capital City Thursday for a campaign rally at the Baton Rouge River Center.

The schedule on his campaign website indicates the rally at the 10,000 seat arena will start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. for the free event.

Anyone interested in attending the event can register for tickets at TrumpBatonRouge.Eventbrite.com.

Leshia Myers, assistant to the River Center's general manager, said officials are still finalizing details including whether people with tickets will be bumped to the front of the line, ahead of people without them.

Louisiana's primary is set for Mar. 5.