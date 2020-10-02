63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, flown to military hospital

31 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, October 02 2020 Oct 2, 2020 October 02, 2020 10:00 PM October 02, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

WBRZ will continue to monitor breaking news surrounding the President and First Lady's novel coronavirus diagnosis.

