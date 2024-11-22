48°
Trump nominates former NFL player Scott Turner as housing and urban development secretary

1 hour 43 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2024 Nov 22, 2024 November 22, 2024 8:14 PM November 22, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he will nominate former NFL player and White House aide Scott Turner to be his secretary of housing and urban development.

Turner ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term in office.

Trump, in a statement, credited Turner, the highest-ranking Black person he’s yet selected for his administration, with “helping to lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities.”

