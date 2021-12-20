Trump files lawsuit against New York attorney general

Former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit on Monday against New York State attorney general, Letitia James, aiming to halt her civil investigation into his business practices.

Mr. Trump and his organization requested that a federal court stop or at least limit her office's ongoing investigations.

According to CNN, the lawsuit also seeks to enjoin James' involvement in any civil or criminal actions against the former President or his company.