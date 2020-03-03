69°
Trump endorses Bill Cassidy for reelection in Louisiana

2 hours 46 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Senator Bill Cassidy Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday announced his support for Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s reelection bid in Louisiana.
Support from the president was expected, but a tweet made it official.

Trump thanked Cassidy for supporting his agenda and tweeted: “You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & the U.S.A. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Cassidy’s campaign promoted the endorsement, with the GOP senator calling it an honor.

Cassidy, a medical doctor and regular Trump ally in Washington, is running for a second six-year term in Louisiana’s Nov. 3 election.

He won’t know his full slate of competitors until mid-July, when the candidate signup period is held. But he’s drawn at least one opponent so far: Antoine Pierce, a Baton Rouge Democrat and community organizer who hosts a radio talk show.

