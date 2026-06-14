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Trump confirms US-Iran peace deal: 'Let the oil flow!'

3 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, June 14 2026 Jun 14, 2026 June 14, 2026 4:54 PM June 14, 2026 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trump says “the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete” and says the Strait of Hormuz will open immediately.

“Congratulations to all!” he wrote Sunday on his social media site. “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.”

The president added, “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

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Trump’s post came hours before a UFC event at the White House marking his 80th birthday.

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