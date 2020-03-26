76°
Trudeau names Canada's next ambassador to the US

1 hour 15 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 March 26, 2020 9:46 AM March 26, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff
Kirsten Hillman Photo: Twitter

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has announced that Kirsten Hillman will become the country's top representative in Washington.

Trudeau broke the news via Twitter, Thursday morning.

Hillman had been serving as Canada's acting ambassador to the United States and will now continue her duties on a permanent basis.

