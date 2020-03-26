76°
Trudeau names Canada's next ambassador to the US
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, has announced that Kirsten Hillman will become the country's top representative in Washington.
Trudeau broke the news via Twitter, Thursday morning.
Hillman had been serving as Canada's acting ambassador to the United States and will now continue her duties on a permanent basis.
As our next Ambassador to the US, @KirstenHillmanA will build on the strong relationship between our two countries. And at a time when all countries must work together to fight COVID-19, this could not be more important. Get the details on her appointment: https://t.co/tssP8esaUL pic.twitter.com/XExO3QYZhj— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 26, 2020
