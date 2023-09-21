94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trucker facing four felony counts, including murder, after shooting of woman from Baton Rouge

1 hour 21 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2023 Sep 21, 2023 September 21, 2023 3:19 PM September 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TEXAS - A truck driver from Illinois is being held in Texas on four felony charges, including murder, after investigators there say he shot and killed a woman from Baton Rouge in a road rage incident.

Another passenger in the car that was apparently targeted called 911 early Tuesday afternoon to report that Caitlin Elizabeth had been wounded in the shooting along I-20, in the northeast part of Texas.

A constable spotted and stopped a tractor-trailer further down the highway, leading to the arrest of a Danville, Ill., man identified as Jason Rashad Williams.

He was being held on bond totaling $1.75 million.

Elizabeth had worked at a Baton Rouge-area beauty salon in recent years. The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said she was shot one time.

Sheriff Joe Carter said investigators focused on making sure Elizabeth's family "receive(s) the justice that is so desperately deserved. Please keep the victim's family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days."

Trending News

Above: Photo courtesy The County Eagle, Canton, Tex.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days