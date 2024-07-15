85°
Truck crashes through Livingston Parish convenience store
DENHAM SPRINGS - A red truck crashed through a Livingston Parish convenience store Monday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the truck inside the store near the corner of Walker South Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive. A brick wall was broken and the hood of the car pushed into aisles lined with chips and sodas.
No more information about the crash has been released.
