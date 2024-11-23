67°
Truck crashes into Denham Springs home
DENHAM SPRINGS — A truck driver crashed into a Denham Springs home at around midnight Friday.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old driver was traveling on Chapel Hill Drive when they left the roadway and hit the house. No injuries have been reported as a result of the accident.
LPSO arrested the driver on a misdemeanor charge of careless operation.
The investigation is ongoing.
