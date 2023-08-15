Truck carrying propane tanks catches fire on Mississippi interstate

POPLARVILLE - A semi-truck carrying a load of propane tanks was reduced to tires and an undercarriage Monday afternoon when it caught fire.

Pictures shared by the Mississippi Highway Patrol showed the remnants of the truck and ashy propane tanks scattered on I-59 outside of Poplarville. Tanks covered the road and flooded the bar ditch.

Traffic was shut down in the area for four hours while crews worked to get the fire under control. Firefighters battled the flames, trying to keep them from spreading to the nearby woods.

No information on what started the fire or if the driver was injured was released.