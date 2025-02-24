65°
Latest Weather Blog
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of flour overturns, causing multi-car pileup on I-10 eastbound near Essen
BATON ROUGE — A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of flour overturned on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Essen Lane exit, causing multiple lanes to be closed Monday morning.
The semi-truck overturned around 10 a.m. and caused several other vehicles to crash as a result. The truck's cargo of flour spilled onto the interstate, which had to be cleared before the interstate can re-open completely. As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes were re-opened.
Traffic was congested as far back as the Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 eastbound. Congestion on I-12 west also reached Airline Highway.
Trending News
Seven people were transported by EMS. They are all in stable condition, officials added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Fishing tournament to benefit LSU Bass Fishing Team
-
Teenager killed in crash with 18-wheeler Sunday morning identified
-
Federal workers confront mass confusion as Musk's deadline to list accomplishments looms
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Shenandoah
-
2une In Previews: Education as a Civil Right with Baton Rouge Alliance...
Sports Video
-
LSU starting pitching has been great through seven games
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...