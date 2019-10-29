63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TRUCE gears up for Oct. 28 neighborhood clean-up

2 days 3 hours 37 minutes ago Saturday, October 26 2019 Oct 26, 2019 October 26, 2019 10:39 PM October 26, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: TRUCE website

BATON ROUGE- A local non-profit that centers its mission around peace is planning a neighborhood clean up in the Brookstown area. 

The non-profit organization called 'TRUCE' is gearing up to cut grass and pick up debris in the Brookstown area on Monday, Oct. 28.

Led by a host of community leaders such as Aishala Burgess, Jeff LeDuff, Darryl Gissel, and Hillar Moore, the program is known for its 'community canvasses.'

During these initiatives members typically reach out to residents living in areas of the city where crime is most prevalent by passing out food, offering fun activities, and chatting with residents in a casual setting. 

TRUCE's website explains its purpose, saying it's dedicated to reducing violence by identifying youth who are considered 'at-risk' and providing them with much-needed resources and direction.

For more information on TRUCE, click here.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days