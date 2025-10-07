Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic, forecast to become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Jerry formed on Tuesday morning, roughly 1300 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions are favorable for further strengthening. The storm will likely become a hurricane by late week as it makes a close call with the Leeward Islands. All indications point toward Jerry recurving out to sea, maintaining hurricane strength as it does so.

Jerry is the 10th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. At this time, the system does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast or the United States as a whole. However, residents in the northern Leeward Islands and Caribbean are encouraged to keep an eye on updates as the system approaches later this week.