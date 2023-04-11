Officers implicated in Ronald Greene's death plead not guilty in court

FARMERVILLE - Four months after five law enforcement officers were indicted on charges tied to Ronald Greene's beating death in May of 2019, all five entered not guilty pleas in a north Louisiana courtroom Tuesday.

The troopers implicated in Greene's death are: Trooper John Clary, Trooper Dakota Demoss, Trooper Kory York, Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin and Former Troop F Commander John Peters. Their charges are as follows.

The following law enforcement officers were charged in December 2022 tied to Greene's death.

Kory York

-negligent homicide

-10 counts of malfeasance

Chris Harpin

-3 counts of malfeasance

John Clary

-1 count of malfeasance

-1 count of obstruction of justice

Dakota Demoss

-1 count of obstruction of justice

John Peters

-1 count of obstruction of justice

Greene died just after midnight May 10, 2019. Body camera footage showed he was beaten by State Troopers after leading them on a high-speed chase near Monroe. Hours later, Governor Edwards was notified by former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves of a man dying after a "violent and lengthy struggle" with troopers.

That afternoon, troopers called Greene's mother and said her son had died in a car crash. One week later, former Troop F Commander John Peters reportedly told Albert Paxton to hide incriminating body camera footage of troopers.

A year after Greene's death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020. In September 2020, the WBRZ Investigative Unit aired its first story about Ronald Greene, questioning what really happened and showing concern of a cover-up underway.

The following month, October 2020, Hardin watched the body camera videos of her son's death. That same October, Colonel Kevin Reeves abruptly quit amid mounting pressure and what had become numerous Investigative Unit stories seeking interviews from him about the truth.

A year and a half after Greene's death, Commander Peters sent an email to Louisiana State Police legal head Faye Morrison, still claiming Greene died in a car crash. In May 2021, State Police released bodycam footage after the Associated Press shared leaked clips.

Following the indictments in December, Ronald Greene's mother, Monda Hardin, said she felt a bit of relief.

"All I know is Ronnie was with us," Hardin said. "I felt his presence today, and my gosh, this is all for you Ronnie. This is all for you. Everyone here, the families, Cavalier."

The officers' next court date is set for May 12.