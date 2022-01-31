Troopers found child abducted by father in New Orleans

UPDATE: State Police said Edmond Ramee Jr. has been found and is in good condition.

Read the original story below:

NEW ORLEANS - State Troopers are searching for a one-year-old boy who was abducted by his father, a murder suspect, Monday afternoon.

State Police said Edmond Ramee Jr. was last seen on Henley Drive in New Orleans with his father, 21-year-old Edmond Ramee Sr., around 3:25 p.m.

Troopers said Ramee Sr. is a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened at the time of the abduction. Ramee Sr. is believed to be armed and dangerous.

State Police said Ramee Jr. is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2’6” tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey “onesie” with white fur. He was wearing lime green socks with grey trim.

Troopers said Ramee Sr. is a black male with brown eyes and black dreadlock braids. He is approximately 6’1” and weighs about 140 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, dark blue jeans and orange and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact NOPD at (504) 658-5267.