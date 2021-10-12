Trooper who spoke out to WBRZ about Ronald Greene cover-up fired by State Police

BATON ROUGE - A state trooper who sued Louisiana State Police after he was suspended in wake of a tell-all interview with WBRZ has now been fired from the agency.

Carl Cavalier confirmed to WBRZ that he was sent a letter of termination on Monday.

Cavalier first spoke to WBRZ in June, where he shed light on the behind-the-scenes process of the investigation into Ronald Greene's death in police custody. Cavalier described what he believed to be cover-ups within the agency that kept his colleagues from facing charges after Greene's death.

Cavalier, who was suspended after the interview with WBRZ, filed a lawsuit against Louisiana State Police last month. That suit alleges that Cavalier's superiors harassed and discriminated against him for years and that his complaints went ignored.

