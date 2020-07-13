Triple shooting takes the life of 9-year-old in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- A 9-year-old child was killed and two teenagers were wounded Monday evening in a triple shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to NOPD.

New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said one of the victims, the 9-year-old, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head. A 13-year-old was shot in the leg and a 15/16-year-old was shot in the stomach.

Police initially believed the murdered victim was 10, but the child's father says he was even younger than that. He would have turned 10-years-old at the end of the month.

Ferguson says the victims were approached by at least one suspect on foot who opened fire on them.

Authorities have not released a motive or potential suspects. Ferguson says these updates will come as investigators confirm the information.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pauger Street in the Lower Seventh Ward neighborhood.

Ferguson says the two surviving victims are in stable condition.

Police and EMS officials initially reported a fourth victim being possibly connected to the incident, but learned that only three victims were shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 504-837-8477.

I am pleading with you, the community, to come forward with any information," Ferguson said. "We do not want any street justice. We do not want any more blood on our streets."