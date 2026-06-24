St. Tammany Sheriff says he will retire after pleading guilty to battery, disturbing the peace charges

COVINGTON — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith says he is retiring on Wednesday after pleading guilty to battery charges connected to a drunken altercation at a Madisonville steakhouse in May.

Smith, who took office in July 2016, was arrested on June 4 after he was accused of choking, punching, and kicking Robert Couvillon at Keith Young's Steakhouse on May 29. The victim sustained a concussion and dental injuries as a result of the fight.

Gregory Saurage was also arrested as a participant in the alleged attack.

Now, on Wednesday, Smith pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree battery and two counts of disturbing the peace. The sheriff said he would retire at 1 p.m.

"After much thought and consideration, I believe retiring at this time is in the best interest of the agency, my family, and the citizens of St. Tammany Parish. Effective immediately, Deputy Chief Bret Ibert is promoted to Chief Criminal Deputy, Chief Civil Deputy and Second in Command," Smith said in a statement. "In accordance with state law and agency protocol, Chief Deputy Ibert will serve as Interim Sheriff until a new Sheriff is elected."

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Collin Sims said the sheriff received a two-year suspended prison sentence and was placed on probation.

Smith must complete a 15- to 18-month program as part of his plea. Until he completes this program, the sheriff is a convicted felon. If he completes the program and meets all conditions of his probation, the felony conviction could be reduced to a misdemeanor, Sims said.