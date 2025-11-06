Latest Weather Blog
Trial scheduled for defendant in Madison Brooks rape case
BATON ROUGE - The trial of Desmond Carter, one of the four men charged in connection with the Madison Brooks rape case, is now scheduled for Aug. 17, 2026.
Carter faces charges of first and third-degree rape and is one of four men arrested in the rape case of Madison Brooks. Carter was a part of a group accused of raping Brooks in the backseat of a vehicle before they dropped off Brooks in a subdivision; she wandered into the roadway and was hit and killed by a rideshare driver.
Carter was 17 at the time of the arrest.
The judge also modified his bond conditions, with Carter no longer being subjected to random drug testing and his house arrest being changed.
Trending News
Carter previously tried to use Brooks' sexual history as part of his defense, but the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision against him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production...
-
Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November
-
Investigative Unit: Additional TKE fraternity brothers arrested in ongoing hazing investigation at...
-
Capt. Brett Stassi Jr. released from hospital one month after shooting at...
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez