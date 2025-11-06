Trial scheduled for defendant in Madison Brooks rape case

BATON ROUGE - The trial of Desmond Carter, one of the four men charged in connection with the Madison Brooks rape case, is now scheduled for Aug. 17, 2026.

Carter faces charges of first and third-degree rape and is one of four men arrested in the rape case of Madison Brooks. Carter was a part of a group accused of raping Brooks in the backseat of a vehicle before they dropped off Brooks in a subdivision; she wandered into the roadway and was hit and killed by a rideshare driver.

Carter was 17 at the time of the arrest.

The judge also modified his bond conditions, with Carter no longer being subjected to random drug testing and his house arrest being changed.

Carter previously tried to use Brooks' sexual history as part of his defense, but the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision against him.